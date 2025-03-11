𝗣𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘂𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗴𝗮𝘀 (𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗳𝗳𝘀) 𝘄𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗯𝗲 𝗺𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝘂𝗴𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆...

The escalating trade war - and Doug Ford’s electricity tariff - made me wonder about US energy consumption and the balance of US energy trade. In particular, in a world where trade is weaponized (with tariffs and retaliatory tariffs) 𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗯𝗶𝗴 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗳𝗹𝗼𝘄𝘀?

Specific to the electricity tariffs, in terms of total primary energy 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗦, 𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗯𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 (see the yellow trace on this EIA Table 1.4a below). 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗻 (𝗼𝗶𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗴𝗮𝘀) 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝘂𝗽 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘃𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗨𝗦 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀.

Zooming out to the broader US energy picture you can see the success of US oil and gas (and the shale revolution): 𝗧𝗼𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗨𝗦 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗱𝗹𝘆 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟭𝟱 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 (see the blue trace in the EIA Table 1.1 below).

However, 𝗨𝗦 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝗹𝘆 𝗳𝗹𝗮𝘁 (𝗳𝗹𝗮𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟱 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀), meaning 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗺 (𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝟮𝟱-𝟯𝟱% 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗼𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵).

Total imports (shown in brown) have only declined modestly, while exports (shown in green) have ramped sharply, exceeding imports around 2020. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗦 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝗮 𝗻𝗲𝘁 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀, 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗮 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗲 𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗺.

Back to Canada: as of the most recent EIA data 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗶𝗹 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝘂𝗽 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗳 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗨𝗦 𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘂𝗺 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘁𝘆 𝗺𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗴𝗮𝘀 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀. It is 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆’𝘀 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀.