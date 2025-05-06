𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹.

Once considered “unconventional,” hydraulic fracturing is now standard practice in North American oil and gas.

But the same techniques that revolutionized fossil fuel production are now 𝘂𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗴𝗲𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝘆𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗲𝗻.

In geothermal, fracking has enabled 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 (𝗘𝗚𝗦), where companies like Fervo and AltaRock Energy are creating artificial reservoirs in hot, dry rock to tap thermal energy where conventional geothermal doesn’t work (see the map below).

In hydrogen, we’re seeing 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘁𝗶𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗲𝗻 (𝗦𝗚𝗛). Companies like GeoRedox are using subsurface stimulation to accelerate natural reactions between water and iron-rich rock, producing clean hydrogen directly from the Earth.

Fracking, what was once a defining feature of “unconventional” oil and gas may now be t𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝘄𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀.

𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗲𝗹𝘀𝗲 𝗱𝗼 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘀𝗲𝗲 𝗵𝘆𝗱𝗿𝗮𝘂𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗳𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗯𝗲𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗶𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗴𝗮𝘀?