Three themes have shaped my career:



📍The 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗱𝗲𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 made possible by availability of data and development analytics for energy. And the learning curve that comes with the repeated application of these tools.



📍The 𝘄𝗶𝘀𝗱𝗼𝗺 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝘀𝘂𝗯𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 armed with data and analysis. Beliefs can be tested, risks can be identified (and quantified), and more capital can be deployed.



📍The emergence of 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 (𝗺𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝘀𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗔𝗜) and it's ability expand and accelerate the impact of the first two themes.



This 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘄𝗶𝘀𝗱𝗼𝗺, 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘂𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗲, 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗴𝗲𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗠𝗥𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 (𝗯𝗼𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝘀 𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝘀 𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲).



It is what is shaping the future of energy and what I love about this moment in energy. And it is the theme of Enverus 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗘𝗩𝗢𝗟𝗩𝗘 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲.





The team has put together a great combination of speakers and topics covering:



▪️𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 & 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗸 – Navigate energy’s shifting landscape with insights on supply, demand, geopolitics, investment trends, and trading strategies.



▪️𝗢𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 & 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 – Maximize asset performance, harness digital automation, and explore carbon solutions like CCUS, geothermal, and low-carbon fuels.



▪️𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 & 𝗔𝗜 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 – Tackle grid challenges, electrification trends, and the role of AI in revolutionizing energy operations.



