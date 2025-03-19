𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘀𝗱𝗼𝗺 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝘄𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 >𝟰𝟮,𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘀𝗶𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?

Last year, covering 𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧 42,000 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙟𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣 3.35 𝙏𝙒 𝙤𝙛 𝙘𝙖𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙞𝙩𝙮 were simulated in the RatedPower platform.

Design trends from this pre-work that many developers undertake as part of their project feasibility analysis (i.e. design and basic engineering processes) for for utility-scale solar PV plants give some insight (wisdom) about the future.

𝗔 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗲:

📍𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙫𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙞𝙣 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙟𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙨𝙞𝙯𝙚 𝙗𝙮 𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙤𝙣. For example, simulated projects in Saudi Arabia exceeded 880 GW, nearly 5x the US average, and nearly 10x the Chinese average.

Source | RatedPower

📍𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙨𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙥𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙞𝙣𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙗𝙮 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙟𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙨𝙞𝙯𝙚. In general, smaller projects chose string inverters and larger projects choose central inverters, with projects in the 50-100MW representing the crossover point.

📍𝙏𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙧 𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙞𝙘𝙚𝙨 𝙗𝙮 𝙜𝙚𝙤𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙝𝙮. While “simulations show that trackers are chosen for simulations that produce, on average, 1.7 times more power than those with fixed structures and twice as much as plants with east-west configurations”, there remains a wide variation in tracker choices by country.

Source | RatedPower

📍𝙃𝙮𝙗𝙧𝙞𝙙 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮 𝙖𝙩 10-13%. While survey participants highlighted “Grid Saturation and Instability” as the biggest challenge facing the renewable sector in the remaining year, solar facility designs incorporating BESS have remained steady at 10-13%.

There is plenty more in the report, including lists of the top simulated manufactures for modules, inverters and simulations.

𝗗𝗼 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂? 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗶𝘀 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗻𝗼𝘄?