Power, Partnerships & Carbon Innovation
The Week That Was: March 14 - 21, 2025
NOTE: “The Week That Was” is a recap of ideas shared over the last seven days.
What got my attention in 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙒𝙖𝙨?
A mixed bag of topics got my attention during the week: Crusoe, Engine No. 1, Chevron, and GE Vernova are showcasing how integrated value chains are key to data center growth, midstream players are capturing value from rising power demand, and “reconsidered” regulations are set to change the energy playing field.
𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗖𝗿𝘂𝘀𝗼𝗲, 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗡𝗼𝟭, 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝘃𝗿𝗼𝗻, 𝗚𝗘 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲. And it is all about partnering to complete value chains and the ability the assemble, scale and secure them.
𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱? 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝘂𝗽𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗶𝗱𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗮 𝗯𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗲? In between the gas producer and generator sits the midstream operator, aggregating and delivering supply. And right now, they seem to be capturing a large share of the value.
𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 "𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻"? In our lexicon "Carbon Innovation" refers to the decarbonization investment opportunities most adjacent to the oil and gas value chain, including subsurface innovation technologies like CCUS and geothermal, and low carbon fuels, like hydrogen and RNG.
𝗘𝗣𝗔 𝗔𝗱𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗟𝗲𝗲 𝗭𝗲𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝟯𝟭 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 “𝘂𝗻𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆”, 𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗴𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗶𝗺𝘀. Three regulations under reconsideration that stood out to me: Clean Power Plan 2.0, OOOO b/c and the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program.
𝟰𝟮,𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝟯.𝟯𝟱 𝗧𝗪 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝗶𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿. 𝗔 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗲: The variability in project size by region, the crossover point of inverter choice by project size, tracker choices by geography, and hybrid plant penetration.
