𝗛𝗩𝗗𝗖 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗵𝗼𝘁.

As hot as transmission gets at least.

𝗛𝗩𝗗𝗖 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆, but the changing generation mix (read: 𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗱 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀) has put additional premia on the strengths of HVDC transmission. For example, HVDC:

📍𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀: Minimizes long-distance power loss, vital now for affordably integrating vast wind (like Prairie wind) and solar resources to meet climate targets (see NREL’s map of resources, population centers, and the “WI-EI Seam”).

📍𝗕𝗼𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗚𝗿𝗶𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹 & 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆: Seamlessly links unsynchronized grids (e.g., between provinces) and offers precise power flow control, essential today for managing variable renewables and enhancing stability.

📍𝗘𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗲𝘀: Superior for long underwater/underground cables, crucial now for offshore wind and building lines through dense or sensitive areas where overhead AC struggles.

📍𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗩𝗦𝗖 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆: Modern VSC-HVDC offers better control, grid support, and flexibility, meeting the complex needs of today's renewable-dominant power systems.

The strong match between the strengths of HVDC and the needs of the grid means that some of the most notable transmission projects in the US are HVDC projects. A few examples:

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗨𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗿 𝗡𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘶𝘯𝘡𝘪𝘢 𝘛𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵 (Pattern Energy) is a 550-mile, ±525 kV DC line under construction, delivering 3,000 MW of wind power from New Mexico to Arizona. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘏𝘶𝘥𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘗𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳 𝘌𝘹𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 (𝘊𝘏𝘗𝘌) (Transmission Developers Inc. with Hydro-Québec) is a 339-mile, ±300/320 kV DC underground/underwater line, also under construction, transmitting 1,250 MW of hydropower from Québec to New York City. 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘎𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘉𝘦𝘭𝘵 𝘌𝘹𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 (Invenergy Transmission) is an 800-mile, ±600 kV DC overhead line in advanced development, aiming to deliver up to 5,000 MW of wind energy from Kansas to Indiana (starting at 2,500 MW). 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘛𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘞𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘌𝘹𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 (𝘛𝘞𝘌) (TransWest Express LLC) is a 732-mile, ±600 kV DC line in pre-construction, set to transmit 3,000 MW of wind energy from Wyoming to the Desert Southwest. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘖𝘖 𝘎𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘏𝘝𝘋𝘊 𝘓𝘪𝘯𝘬 (Direct Connect Development Company) is a 350-mile, ±525 kV DC underground line along railways, in advanced development, carrying 2,100 MW from Iowa to Illinois. 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗘𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘀: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘴-𝘛𝘪𝘦 𝘛𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵 (Xcel Energy) is a 214-mile, ±500 kV DC line in development, designed to deliver 1,500 MW between Colorado and New Mexico, enhancing SPP-WECC connectivity. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘰𝘯 𝘓𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘛𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵 (NextEra Energy Transmission) is a long-distance, ±525 kV DC line in development/permitting, potentially moving 4,000 MW of wind energy from Oklahoma to Missouri and eastern interconnections.

𝗛𝗩𝗗𝗖 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆, but it’s resurgence is being driven by new technologies like solar and wind.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 (𝗻𝘂𝗰𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗱)?