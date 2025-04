๐—˜๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜†๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ธ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—ต๐—ผ๐˜„ ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐˜ ๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฎ ๐—ด๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฏ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ.

๐—›๐—ผ๐˜„ ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐˜?

Here are a few hints from recent transcripts from from GE Vernova (~50% market share) and Siemens Energy (~28% market share):

๐Ÿ“๐—ง๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฆ๐˜‚๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—น๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฅ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜€: GE Vernova is capping its gas turbine manufacturing capacity at 20 GW per year. With rapid slot bookings (e.g., 9 GW in November alone), availability is shrinking, driving multiple rounds of price increases (GEVโ€™s Scott Strazik commented โ€œ๐˜ธ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ค๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜ถ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ต๐˜ฐ ๐˜ฃ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ ๐˜ข ๐˜ฑ๐˜ณ๐˜ช๐˜ค๐˜ฆ-๐˜ถ๐˜ฑ ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ท๐˜ช๐˜ณ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ๐˜ฎ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ตโ€). Further price gains are expected into 2025 as demand extends into the next decade.

๐Ÿ“๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ณ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐——๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ง๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ: GE Vernova expects Middle East to dominate 2024 shipments, with ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—จ.๐—ฆ. ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฑ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐˜†๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฑ. Asia also presents growing demand, particularly due to hyperscaler expansion in Southeast Asia.

๐Ÿ“๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜†-๐—ช๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ ๐—–๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—˜๐˜ ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป: Both GE Vernova and Siemens Energy are expanding manufacturing capacity to meet long-term demand. GE plans to ramp from 48 to 70โ€“80 gas turbines/year by late 2026; Siemens targets a 30% increase in capacity, with ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐˜๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜„ ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜๐—ผ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿตโ€“๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฌ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ฒ-๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฏ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐˜€.

Anytime you see a combination rising prices amidst a lengthy term of tight supply, you know ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ป๐—ผ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐˜€๐—ผ๐—น๐˜‚๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฝ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜๐—ผ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐˜ƒ๐—ผ๐—ถ๐—ฑ (fears of peak oil supply and high prices helped usher in the shale revolution).

๐—ช๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—น๐—ฑ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฌ+ ๐˜๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฒ?

๐——๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€ (๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ผ๐˜„), ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐— ๐—ฅ๐˜€ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐—น๐—น ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐—น๐˜† ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜ - ๐˜„๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ป ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐˜ ~๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฐ ๐—บ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ต๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—น๐—ธ๐˜€ ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐˜?

Excerpts from transcripts:

Scott Strazik, CEO GEV

โ€œI think to contextualize pricing, you have to take a step back and say, how many slots they have available, right, supply and demand. And what we announced last fall was capacitizing our gas business to be able to fulfill at about 20 gigawatts of new units build per year. That decision we made last summer, we continue to believe that's about the right number. So, we don't foresee taking on more supply than the 20 gigawatts that we're investing into right now. And as we do that in a 20-gigawatt capability for us to fulfill, there's less and less slots that are available.โ€

โ€œFor context, in the month of November last year, we secured โ€“ or our customers secured 9 gigawatts of slots in the month of November alone. In December, we took up prices again with the heavy-duty gas turbine slots we still had available in the later years of this decade, call it 2027, 2028, 2029 after that November surge. We've continued to secure multiple gigawatts of incremental slots, or our customers have, since that price move in December and we're implementing another price action today, because the reality are directionally in the month of February, because of the fact that there's less and less slots that are available and we need to kind of vet this thing out.โ€

โ€œSo, we do see on the heavy-duty gas turbine side that we continue to be in a price-up environment right now. And probably in a โ€“ certainly in orders price, we will have more price benefit in 2025 than we had in 2024.โ€

โ€œI can look at the market in totality and say we're generally half the market. And as approximately half the market, this is going to be our position for the foreseeable future.โ€

โ€œAnd I think what is moving our way is the market is evolving from a very intense focus on just 2027 and 2028 to an acknowledgement that there's going to be a need for more power over a longer period of time. And whereas even four months ago, we struggled to get our customers' attention [ph] span on (13:13), let's call it, the 2031, 2032 COD, which would require a 2029 shipment, let's say, that acknowledgement of longer-duration programs is becoming more productive.โ€

โ€œWe expect our first quarter to be at least 5 gigawatts of new orders, so somewhat linear in the pathway for the year.โ€