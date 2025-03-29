NOTE: “The Week That Was” is a recap of ideas shared over the last seven days.

What got my attentio n in 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙒𝙖𝙨?

From Picasso’s Bull, to announcements from 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗹, 𝗥𝗪𝗘 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗲𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿, and surprising interest in comments about the gas turbine market, there has been plenty to discuss:

AI is impacting all types of work, and it has me thinking, “𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙝𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 “𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩” 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙖𝙣𝙙 “𝙘𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨”? 𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙙𝙤𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙢𝙚𝙖𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙨 (𝙡𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙢𝙚) 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙚𝙫𝙖𝙡𝙪𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙡𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙮?” Somehow those questions led me to Picasso’s Bull.

Shifts in US energy policy are impacting decisions in boardrooms around the world. A series of 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗹, 𝗥𝗪𝗘 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗲𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿 illustrate that many companies have 𝗮 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗦.

𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗶𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗴𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗲. This discussion of “𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗯𝗮𝗱 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘁?” and a few hints from recent transcripts from from GE Vernova (~50% market share) and Siemens Energy (~28% market share) drew a lot of interest.

With the gas turbine market experiencing tightening supply and rising prices, the door is open for other technologies to emerge. 𝗜𝘀 𝗵𝘆𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗺?

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘀𝗮𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸? Please share in the comments for all of us!

