Energy’s Unavoidable Transition, Cross-Border Codependence & A Data Center Power Play
The Week That Was: March 7 - 14, 2025
𝗜 𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗸𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗼𝗶𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗴𝗮𝘀 𝘀𝗮𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 “𝗘𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻”. But they are. Regardless of business model, or strategic focus, every logo in the energy system is exposed to a moment is enormous change. And that 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗜𝗦 𝘁𝗵𝗲 “𝗘𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻”, even if where is the system is headed, and how will we get there, remains uncertain.
This week Diversified Energy, FuelCell Energy and TESIAC announced a strategic partnership to supply up to 360 MW of “net-zero power from natural gas and captured coal mine methane” for data centers. What is fascinating about this deal is how the partners have combined unique assets to create an interesting (and potentially valuable) value chain.
The escalating trade war - and Doug Ford’s electricity tariff - made me wonder about US energy consumption and the balance of US energy trade. 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗶𝗹 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝘂𝗽 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗳 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗨𝗦 𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘂𝗺 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘁𝘆 𝗺𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗴𝗮𝘀 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀. It is 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆’𝘀 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀.
Secretary Wright’s remarks at CERAWeek made the US policy direction clear. Within his comments you also see 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘀 𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗰𝗿𝘂𝗺 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗨𝗦 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝘆 and 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲.
The combination of 𝘄𝗶𝘀𝗱𝗼𝗺, 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘂𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗲, 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗴𝗲𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗠𝗥𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 (𝗯𝗼𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝘀 𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝘀 𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲). It is what is shaping the future of energy and what I love about this moment in energy. And it is the theme of Enverus 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗘𝗩𝗢𝗟𝗩𝗘 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲.
