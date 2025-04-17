𝗢𝘅𝘆 (𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱𝗹𝘆) 𝗮𝗰𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 (𝗗𝗔𝗖) 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗲.

The deal would be Oxy's second DAC acquisition following it’s 2023 deal to acquire Carbon Engineering for $1.1B.

The deal continues the company's campaign of investments and acquisitions around CCUS and net-zero value chains (see map of the CCUS value chain below) and 𝗗𝗔𝗖 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗻 𝗼𝗻 𝗮 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝘆, as described on their webpage:

𝘖𝘹𝘺 𝘪𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯 𝘯𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘱 𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳-𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘣𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘶𝘦𝘭𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴. 𝘼 𝙗𝙞𝙜 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙫𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙫𝙤𝙡𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙙𝙞𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙡𝙮 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙖𝙩𝙢𝙤𝙨𝙥𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘦 𝘴𝘪𝘮𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘦𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯.

𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗻 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝘂𝗿𝘀𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗗𝗔𝗖 (NB: companies like Climeworks, Heirloom and Avnos are pursuing their own DAC technologies):

📍𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀: Carbon Engineering uses a liquid-based potassium hydroxide system, reacting CO₂ to form potassium carbonate, processed with calcium carbonate for release, while Holocene employs a water-based Bis-iminoguanidine (BIG) solution, forming an insoluble crystalline salt for CO₂ capture and release.

📍𝗘𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀: Carbon Engineering requires high temperatures (900°C) for CO₂ regeneration, making it energy-intensive, whereas Holocene’s low-temperature process (110°C) is energy-efficient and compatible with renewables or waste heat.

📍𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲: Carbon Engineering is more mature, operating megaton-scale DAC projects like Stratos, though at higher costs (hundreds per tonne), while Holocene, in an earlier pilot phase with a 10-tonne/year facility, aims for lower costs but has yet to achieve large-scale deployment.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗱𝗼 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀? 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗱𝗼 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘀𝗲𝗲 𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗗𝗔𝗖 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗖𝗨𝗦 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗲𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺?