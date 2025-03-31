𝗗𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲?

Consensus is seems to be yes. But 𝗱𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆?

Studies from Princeton’s REPEAT Project and NREL 𝘀𝘂𝗴𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗯𝘆 𝟮-𝟯𝘅 𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘂𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲 (depending on scenario). That amounts to 50-70k miles by 2035 in the REPEAT study.

But estimates vary widely depending on assumptions. The NREL study provides a host of scenarios that help frame the discussion (see the chart below).

📍Three demand scenarios (arranged horizontally) are considered, ranging from a “Low Demand” (𝟬.𝟵%/𝘆𝗿 from 2021-2050), to “Mid Demand" (𝟮.𝟬%/𝘆𝗿 load growth), to “High Demand” (𝟮.𝟳% /𝘆𝗿).

📍Three policy scenarios (arranged vertically) are considered, ranging from “𝗖𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘀” (as of June 2023), to “𝟵𝟬% [𝗿𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀] 𝗯𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟱”, to “𝟭𝟬𝟬% 𝗯𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟱”.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗱𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘀 𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝘂𝘀?

𝙄𝙛 𝙡𝙤𝙖𝙙 𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙩𝙝 (𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙖𝙛𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙖 𝙗𝙚𝙞𝙣𝙜 ~𝙛𝙡𝙖𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙤𝙧 𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚) 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙨, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙞𝙛 𝙥𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙮 𝙙𝙤𝙚𝙨 𝙉𝙊𝙏 𝙥𝙪𝙨𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧 𝙨𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙤 𝙖 𝙣𝙚𝙖𝙧 (𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙗𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙚) 𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙣 𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 by 2035, then the top left scenario may apply. 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗺𝗮𝘆 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲.

While this scenario is not my base case, 𝗶𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗼 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗳𝗮𝗿 𝗳𝗲𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱, 𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗮𝗱𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗮 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱𝘀, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗯𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀.

What do you think:

▪️𝘿𝙤𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙙𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙥𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚?

▪️𝘾𝙖𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙙 𝙢𝙪𝙙𝙙𝙡𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙪𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙪𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙚?

▪️𝙒𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙝 𝙉𝙍𝙀𝙇 𝙨𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙤 𝙙𝙤 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙠 𝙞𝙨 𝙢𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙡𝙞𝙠𝙚𝙡𝙮?