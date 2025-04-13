Could AI Breathe Life Into Coal Plants
The Week That Was: April 4-11, 2025
The decline of coal has been a feature of US energy, but could AI breathe new life into America’s coal plants—by turning them into data havens?
𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗜 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝗹 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸? Yesterday President Trump signed an Executive Order to reinvigorate “America’s beautiful clean coal industry”. 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝘄𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗲 𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝗹 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲?
𝗜𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁? Coal power sites have many attractive attributes for data center siting - 𝗲𝘅𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲, 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 - and make retiring coal plants a attractive target for redevelopment.
Coffee Chats: Are transmission bottlenecks overblown? Is CCUS surging?
Graham Bain and I talked through our thoughts and what we are seeing in our work at Enverus during our Coffee Chat this morning.
IPPs have performed well and big expectations are now priced in.
However, their fates are not equal. This post from our Enverus Intelligence® Research team teases some of the differences we see across regions and name:
Independent power producers (IPPs) face a pivotal shift as renewables reshape generation. Our recent report, Dispatch to Dollars – Market Forecasts Driving IPP Profits, outlines the impact on profitability through 2035. Opportunities arise amid thermal retirements and volatile pricing.
• IPP capacity will decline through 2035 as coal and distillate plants retire; however, revenue in high net-load zones like PJM and MISO will rise through 2030, driven by price volatility induced by renewable energy.
• Evolving market dynamics – lower prices during solar and wind peaks, and higher prices in the mornings and evenings – enable strategic dispatch, offsetting long-term capacity constraints with short-term revenue gains.