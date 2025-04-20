Coal, Carbon Capture and Gas Generation
The Week That Was: April 11-18, 2025
As energy demand surges and policy shifts loom, the EIA’s 2025 Outlook, Oxy’s DAC push, and coal site redevelopments found the spotlight:
2032 looms large in the 2025 edition of the EIA’s Annual Energy Outlook (AEO), released this week. The outlook is based on laws and regulations implemented as of December 2024 (i.e. pre-Trump) with the EPA’s proposed GHG rules, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) baked in. The new administration has signaled significant shifts in policy not incorporated in the AEO, making this edition of the EIA’s long-term outlook an interesting catalyst for conversation.
𝗢𝘅𝘆 (𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱𝗹𝘆) 𝗮𝗰𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 (𝗗𝗔𝗖) 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗲.
The deal would be Oxy's second DAC acquisition following it’s 2023 deal to acquire Carbon Engineering for $1.1B. 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗱𝗼 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀? 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗱𝗼 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘀𝗲𝗲 𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗗𝗔𝗖 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗖𝗨𝗦 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗲𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺?
Capital Power just bought 𝟮.𝟮𝗚𝗪 𝗼𝗳 𝗳𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 (𝗴𝗮𝘀 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱) 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗝𝗠 from LS Power Equity Advisors 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗨𝗦$𝟮.𝟮 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻. 𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗯𝗶𝗴 𝗮 𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝗹-𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝗺𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗨𝗦 𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲?
Coffee Chats: Trump wants coal back and labeled a critical mineral. As data centers surge, could coal-fired data or critical mineral wars reshape America’s supply chains? Join us as we dig into coal’s unlikely comeback, AI’s power hunger and what China’s mineral embargo means for the U.S.
