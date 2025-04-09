𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗜 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝗹 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸?

Yesterday President Trump signed an Executive Order to reinvigorate “America’s beautiful clean coal industry”.

While the directives for a rollback of regulation and increased Federal land access were not surprising, I was intrigued by 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝘂𝘀𝗵 𝗳𝗼𝗿 “𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 (𝗔𝗜) 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮.”

𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝗳𝗮𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝘂𝗽 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗦, 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗼 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗻𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝟮𝟬 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 (see the image below). Retirements of coal fired facilities continue, and virtually zero new coal capacity is scheduled to be built.

The exception? 𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝗹 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘀𝗲𝘀 (I noted this last week following headlines about the Homer City Generating Station).

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗱𝗼 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗸? 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝘄𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗲 𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝗹 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲?