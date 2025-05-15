Applying AI to energy emerged as a standout theme at Enverus EVOLVE 2025. Here are a few reflections:



“𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆”. This phrase captured the core value AI offers decision-makers. Speakers repeatedly described AI as a collaborator—accelerating workflows, surfacing hidden data, and enabling faster, more informed decisions that drive revenue or margin gains. At the heart of every example: clarity, delivered faster.



𝗙𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲. The concept is simple, execution is not. Many wrestled with the same challenge: amidst countless AI possibilities, what do you prioritize?



The answer depends on your audience:

• To win over 𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘀, tackle low-hanging fruit to generate quick wins.

• To persuade 𝗲𝘅𝗲𝗰𝘂𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝗯𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀, go after bold, material problems with enterprise impact.



𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗘𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲. Initial success often comes from a focused, specialized team. But scaling means broadening participation and growing internal capability.



That means 𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘀, 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺—pulling more people into the AI effort early and often. Early wins make this easier—and more frequent.



𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗱𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗶𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗱𝗼𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗜?