𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 "𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻"?



The industry has too many terms already... so we added one.



In our lexicon "Carbon Innovation" refers to 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝗱𝗷𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝗶𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗴𝗮𝘀 𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗻, 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘂𝗯𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗖𝗖𝗨𝗦 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗴𝗲𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗹, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝘂𝗲𝗹𝘀, 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗵𝘆𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗲𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗡𝗚.

There are plenty of interesting question to explore in this arena, so many that we are dedicating an entire track to it at the 2025 Enverus 𝗘𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲.



Amongst the sessions crafted by my fellow track chairs and I are themes such as:



📍𝗖𝗖𝗦: 𝗪𝗵𝗼’𝘀 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴? With many CCS projects delayed or canceled, what strategies are driving success? We’ll explore the economic playbook behind the winners.



📍𝗟𝗼𝘄-𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 & 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝘆 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗸𝘀 How are shifting policies and financing structures shaping low-carbon fuels, hydrogen, and ammonia? We break down regulatory uncertainty, investor appetite, and global market trends.



📍𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗙𝘂𝗲𝗹𝘀 & 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 Low-carbon fuel credit prices are falling—how can companies build resilience? Plus, how voluntary carbon markets are unlocking financing for carbon removal technologies.



📍𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘃𝘀. 𝗛𝘆𝗽𝗲: 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 With breakthrough technologies emerging, how do investors separate real opportunities from fleeting trends? Top VCs share insights.



📍𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗲 & 𝗘𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 From new methane regulations to cutting-edge detection tech, how will oil & gas companies adapt? We unpack compliance, incentives, and the role of capital in emissions reduction.



