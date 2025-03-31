On Energy

On Energy

Home
Articles
The Week That Was
Quick Takes
About
Does Transmission Construction Need to Accelerate?
The Case for Faster Transmission Buildout Is Complicated
7
From Picasso’s Bull to Gas Turbine Bottlenecks
The Week That Was: March 21 - 28, 2025
Power, Partnerships & Carbon Innovation
The Week That Was: March 14 - 21, 2025
Time for Upstream to Rethink Midstream?
Capturing value for data center power demand
Energy’s Unavoidable Transition, Cross-Border Codependence & A Data Center Power Play
The Week That Was: March 7 - 14, 2025
Oil & Gas at the Center of the Energy Transition
All participants in energy are participants in a changing system
Midstream’s Big Opportunity: Powering the Data Center Boom
The Week That Was: February 28 - March 7, 2025
Midstream’s AI Opportunity
How Data Centers Are Driving a New Era of Natural Gas Demand
From Subsurface Breakthroughs to the Race for Data Centers
The Week That Was: February 21-28, 2025

February 2025

© 2025 Ian Nieboer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture